August Joseph “Joe” Eisner: May, 12, 1956 – October, 23, 2025

August Joseph “Joe” Eisner passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2025, in Oak Harbor. He was born in Fresno, CA on May 12, 1956, to Charline and August “Gene” Eisner.

Joe moved to Whidbey Island with his family in 1969 and Oak Harbor was his home for most of his life. He loved camping, fishing, a good car show and old western movies. He was quite the handy man and could fix almost anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed mechanical work and building cars. His greatest joy in life was being Papa to his Grandchildren.

He is survived by his sisters; Nancy Nelson (Dan), Covina O’Brien (Tim), Patty Eisner, and Susie Coffin (Jim); his children, Paul Eisner (Christina), Briellen Kirsch (Will), and Thomas Eisner (Amber); his Grandchildren; Emmalee, Breona, Sarah, Logan, Cayden, Ben, and Ty; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edwin Eisner and nephew, Johnathan O’Brien.

An open house celebration of life will be held November 21st at his sister Covina’s home.

