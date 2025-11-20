Arthur Peterson: April, 25, 1936 – August, 22, 2025

Art was the third son born to Walter and Margie Ann Peterson (Rowe) in Tacoma, WA. He went to Manitou Elementary and Gray Junior High and graduated from Lincoln High in 1954. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Art attended the University of Puget Sound, majoring in Accounting. To put himself through school, he worked nights as a Health Aide at the VA Hospital’s Psychiatry ward.

In June 1962, he married Joann Mendel, whom he described as the most precious part of his life. He became an auditor with the General Accounting Office (GAO). In 1967, he, Joann, and their children, Lisa and Merrill, moved to Frankfurt, Germany where they lived for five years. Art’s work as an investigative auditor gave the family the opportunity to visit and live in many countries. They returned to Seattle in 1972 and Art continued with GAO, retiring with 30 years of service.

After retirement, Art joined the Emerald City Masters, a senior softball team that traveled the states, winning several national championships. For 15 years many batters feared this left-handed pitcher. Always a competitor, he also enjoyed racquet ball, handball, bowling, and golf.

In 1997 Art and Joann bought their home on Whidbey Island, where they built a new life surrounded by Nature, gardening, birding, friends, artwork and volunteering with the Sno-lsle libraries. They lived there happily until 2017 when Joann passed away.

Art reconnected with a family friend, Judi Raaum, in 2019. They became partners and she made the rest of his life enjoyable and fun. They moved to Lynnwood, WA in 2024. She took wonderful care of him from when he had life-altering neck surgery in 2022 until his very last day. His family is deeply appreciative of her.

Art is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Virginia, and is survived by his daughter Lisa (Jeff), son Merrill (Carol) and their children Emiko and Erik, his brother Dwayne (Eleanor) and their children, his partner Judi and her children, extended family, and many dear friends. His family meant the world to him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Forest Park Civic Center, Lake Forest Park, WA at 1 :00 on Sunday, December 7. For his Whidbey friends, another gathering will be held at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Freeland, WA on Saturday, December 13 at 1 :00.

Memorial donations may be made to the “Girl from Montano Scholarship Fund” at the University of Puget Sound or to the Sno-lsle Libraries.