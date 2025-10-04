Archibald McKinlay V: March, 7, 1932 – September, 22, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Archibald McKinlay V on September 22, 2025.

Archibald was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to his father, Archibald McKinlay IV, and mother, Margaret Payne McKinlay. He was the oldest of three children, sisters Elizabeth (BeeBee) and Jeanie, and spent much of his early life traveling as part of a missionary family.

After high school, he attended King’s College in Delaware, where he met his wife, Bette. After college, he joined the Navy and he and Bette were married.

Arch was a Naval Pilot and California Fire Bomber. A man of many hobbies, he enjoyed geology, birds, plants, coins, airplanes, history, and genealogy.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth McKinlay; his son, Archibald McKinlay VI, and his wife, Jan; his daughter, Lorna Johnson; his son, Geoffrey McKinlay, and his wife, Kelly; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth and Jeanie, his son, Andrew McKinlay, his granddaughter, Rachel Johnson and his son-in-law, Randall Johnson.

There will be a private burial to lay his body to rest, with a public memorial held in Shoreline to follow in coming months.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.