Angela Santamaria: August 27, 1933 – July 8, 2025

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful servant of God.

Angela Santamaria, a woman whose life radiated faith, creativity, and unconditional love, passed peacefully into God’s hands on July 8, 2025, at the age of 91. She is now joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Salvatore “Sam” Santamaria, in heaven.

Angela was born on August 27, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Albert and Katherine Lapioli. Raised in a close-knit Italian family, she carried with her the deep values of faith, family, and generosity throughout her life. After marrying Sam, she moved west—first to California, and then to Seattle in the 1960s when Sam began his career at Boeing. Together, they built a warm and vibrant life rooted in love, faith, and family.

A devoted member of St. Mary’s Church on Whidbey Island, Angela lived her Catholic faith with quiet strength and service. Her gentle presence, loving nature, and welcoming spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Angela believed the gift of art was a blessing from God, and she joyfully shared it with others through the hand-drawn birds on greeting cards she loved to give away. With a twinkle in her eye, she would proudly say,“I’m an artist,” a title she wore with grace and humility.

Her greatest joy was her family. Angela often said that having six children was her proudest accomplishment. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose legacy continues through her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She nurtured her family with faith, kindness, and unwavering love.

Though her passing leaves a deep emptiness in our hearts, we take comfort knowing that she has been reunited with her soulmate, Sam. Together they watch over the family they so lovingly built.

A funeral Mass will be held on August 7, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coupeville, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Angela’s memory to one of the following organizations that reflect her values and passions:

Catholic Community Services

The Audubon Society

The Arbor Day Foundation

We love you, Mom. Your legacy of faith, love, and creativity lives on in us. We will carry you in our hearts always.