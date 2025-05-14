Andrew Jason Nichols: March 4, 1980 – April 28, 2025

Our beloved Andy entered into his eternal rest with Our Lord on Monday, April 28, 2025. Andrew Jason Nichols was born in the middle of a snowstorm on March 4, 1980 in Cherry Point, NC. Due to a power outage, he was transported by 4-wheel drive Jeep ambulance to Camp Lejeune NC in his first hours.

So began the adventure of Andy’s very full life. He resided with his parents, Jim, and Margaret Nichols, in Arlington, WA at the time of his death.

As a child, Andy lived in many locales associated with his Dad’s military career- Cherry Point NC, Quantico VA, Oak Harbor WA, Tabb/Norfolk VA, and Twentynine Palms, CA. He played the saxophone and excelled in soccer and football, graduating high school at Twentynine Palms High School. He began college in Palm Desert, CA and completed his degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder, with further work at University of Colorado at Denver. He later received his Air Force Pararescue medical training at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

While in Boulder, he worked at Eldora Mountain Resort as a ski patrol supervisor, Avalanche School Instructor, and course leader. He was honored by the National Ski Patrol for outstanding work in the saving of a human life. Also, while there he assisted the Boulder County Sheriff Department in patrolling the perimeter of the watershed snow pack that provides water to the Denver metropolitan area.

Andy worked as a Mountain Guide on Mount Rainier in Washington State with Rainier Mountaineering Inc. While at Mount Rainier in 2008, he joined a small team, traveled to Alaska, and summited Denali. At Denali National Park he joined the National Park Service Mountaineering Rangers on medical and rescue situations. He worked for the National Park Service in the Grand Canyon as a Back-Country Rescue Ranger and as a Guide for National Geographic Expeditions. At the Grand Canyon, recruiters convinced him to join the Air Force as a Pararescue PJ. He completed Pararescue training in Albuquerque, NM in 2010. He became a jump master and Navy dive master. He was stationed in Kadena, Okinawa. As a PJ, Andy was deployed in Afghanistan and Africa where he responded to multiple combat trauma situations while under enemy fire. He responded to numerous aircraft crashes, helicopter hoists and patient care, evacuation of hundreds of patients and assisted in a mass casualty of nearly 80 patients. Patients included US and coalition military, civilians, and prisoners of war. Every life was precious. He left the United States Air Force as a Pararescue Senior Airman and joined the Alaska Air National Guard as a Pararescue Staff Sargent. In the Guard he responded to emergencies from the icy seas to the slopes of Denali. During this time, he was also a paramedic for other events: the Red Bull Air Race Series, NBC Universal Media Mountain Safety Guide for Bear Grylls and President Barrack Obama on Denali, Rapid Response Paramedic Services via motorcycle for the Olympic and Ironman triathlons, Xterra Trail Series, and backcountry races.

Also of note was Andy’s work for 2 years with the Altitude Research Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. There he helped with research and was published on the effects of high altitude in elevations up to 16,000 feet.

In 2011 Andy was selected by his Air Force PJ peers as Operator of the Year in the Pacific Region Air Force.

He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor Device, Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with Valor Device and many other campaign and achievement awards.

Andy is survived by his parents, Jim and Margaret Nichols, his older brother, James Nichols, younger sister, Sarah Lytle and her husband, Stuart Lytle, younger brother, Dan Nichols and his wife, Devan Nichols. Also, his favorite nieces and nephews, Henry, Matilda, Felicity, and Callahan, whom he constantly showered with bikes, skis, and bubbles. He is also survived by his grandmother, Marilyn Joyce Gammon. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Richard Schaen, his grandmother ,Katherine Lane, and his grandfather, James Alvin Nichols.

The burial will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 2pm at Sunnyside Cemetery at 90 Cemetery Road, Coupeville, WA 98239. A Celebration of Life memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 2pm at Cascade Christian Reformed Church at 13908 51st Ave NE, Marysville WA 98271. All are welcome.

Andy could have gone anywhere in the world but chose to spend the last four years with his parents and family. He took great solace in following the Orca whales around Whidbey and Camano Islands. Walking the beaches and bringing home hundreds of photos of the Orcas gave him many peaceful days. The night before his passing he joined us in praying the Lord’s Prayer as we have done every Sunday evening since his childhood. Andy had many friends, in many locations and walks of life. He will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Andy’s name to Archangel Alaska Pararescue Association, 4460 Mars Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507 or the Orca Network,, 485 La Bella Vista Way, Freeland, WA 98249.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.