Alvin Donald Baza: July 5, 1957 – May 16, 2025

After a life filled with joy, friendship, love and fun, Alvin Baza passed at home on May 16, 2025 surrounded by his wife, Susan, and sons, Brandon and Nathan.

Alvin was born in July 5, 1957 in Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands, to Felisa Basa, the 4th of 10 children. He came to the United States as an exchange student, to live in Oak Harbor with his sister Elizabeth Baza Barge and her husband Tony Barge in 1972. He graduated Oak Harbor High School where he was a champion wrestler and friend to everyone. His love of sports and being active continued for years from softball and volleyball, to waterskiing, bowling and golf. He always loved to be active and on the move.

Alvin worked for the City of Oak Harbor for 40 years, retiring in July of 2024. He served the community in many departments over that time and was a staple among team, and everyone in town knew his smile when they passed him on the street.

He is survived by his adoring wife Susan Groszek Baza, with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage, and his sons – Brandon Baza & family, and Nathan Baza & family. He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth Baza Barge, Dorothy Baza Post, Vivian Baza Iriarte, Lillian Baza, Jessica Baza, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

While no services will be held locally, Alvin will be celebrated in Saipan following his family traditions.