Abigail (Abby) Rose Kellogg: November 26, 2003 – July 22, 2025

Abby Kellogg, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, dog mom, and friend, passed away on July 22, 2025, after enduring long-term health challenges with strength and grace. Abby was a bright light in the lives of so many. She brought love, humor, and joy to those around her, even in the face of debilitating pain. Our hearts are broken, but we are deeply grateful for the 21 years we had with her and the many beautiful memories she gave us.

One of Abby’s greatest joys was spending time with her Grandma and Grandpa Skiff. She treasured camping trips, games, cooking, kayaking, coloring, imaginative play, and celebrating Christmas all December long. Abby expressed her love for her Grammy and Gpa every day and was grateful to have grown up surrounded by such immense and unconditional love.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Abby was matched by Summit Assistance Dogs with Robbie, her beloved service dog. She often called them a “perfect match.” Robbie supported Abby as she navigated life with mobility challenges, providing companionship during medical procedures, hospital stays, and outings in her wheelchair. His constant presence gave her confidence and joy.

His countless cuddles and goofy personality brought her peace and laughter, even on the toughest days. He greatly improved her quality of life and is the very bestest boy.

Since 2020, Abby spent over 600 days in the hospital, and her mom, Kim, was by her side through them all. Together, they faced every challenge with resilience and deep love, finding moments of joy in the midst of enormous stress. In between hospital stays, they shared special moments shopping, reading, listening to music, playing with Robbie, and going to concerts. Kim is heartbroken, but endlessly proud of Abby for her courage and strength. She is her hero.

Abby is survived by her mother, Kim Kellogg; her sister, McKinley Kellogg; her father, Kelly Kellogg; her grandparents, Gary and Brenda Skiff; her uncle and aunt, Brad and Rayna Skiff; her cousin, Ethan Skiff; her honorary “Aunty” Regina Ward; her treasured family friend, Pepper McGregor; and her devoted service dog, Robbie. Abby leaves behind many cherished friends who miss her deeply, including Sarrah, Aubrey, Jill, Elizabeth, Hannah, Juliette, Leanne, and Bee. She was preceded in death by her “soul dog,” Molly, her very close friend, Chloe Naff, and her great-grandmother, Norma Skiff.