Woman in electric car leads high-speed chase, hides in bushes

In the end, paramedics had to strap the uncooperative suspect to a backboard and carry her out.

A 76-year-old, intoxicated woman driving an electric car led police on a high-speed chase on Whidbey Island that ended with her fleeing on foot down a steep embankment, hiding in the woods and then refusing to cooperate when officers tried to coax her out from under a bush on Nov. 24, according to court documents.

In the end, paramedics had to strap the uncooperative suspect to a backboard and carry her out.

Jane L. Franklin, a Port Townsend resident, appeared in Island County Superior Court Tuesday. Judge Christon Skinner found probable cause existed to believe she may have committed the crimes of attempting to elude, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

The incident began in the afternoon when a caller at the Greenbank Post Office reported that a woman was “plastered,” and the caller didn’t want her driving away drunk, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived and saw Franklin’s white 2015 Nissan Leaf parked in the parking lot near the post office. The deputy parked her patrol car to block it off from leaving and went to look for the driver.

The deputy then saw the driver, later identified as Franklin, walk past and get into her electric car. The deputy knocked on the window; Franklin looked up and then started fumbling around inside the car. The deputy thought she was trying to roll down her window, but then Franklin started backing up, according to a report by a trooper with the Washington State Patrol.

The deputy hadn’t realized that Franklin started the car since electric cars are nearly silent, the report indicates.

The deputy hit the window and yelled at Franklin to stop, but Franklin continued to back up and then drove forward, nearly striking the deputy and driving over a curb, the report states.

The deputy jumped into her patrol car and followed Franklin, lights and sirens activated, south on Highway 525. Instead of pulling over, Franklin sped up and started passing other cars. The deputy terminated the pursuit for safety reasons in a construction zone. Soon afterward, a trooper joined the pursuit. Franklin was making unsafe passes and driving 75-88 mph in a 55 mph zone; the trooper terminated the pursuit when Franklin started driving over 90 mph, the report states.

The trooper soon lost sight of the car, but an officer with the Langley Police Department saw Nissan turn onto Bayview Road. The officers noticed the vehicle parked at the Bayview Park and Ride and saw Franklin running from the car.

The report states that Franklin continued across Bayview, scampered down a 30-foot embankment and ran into the woods. The Langley officer later found her hiding under a bush, the report states.

Franklin allegedly refused to show the officers her hands, stand up or walk out. An officer placed handcuffs on her, but she slipped out of one side. In the end, a WhidbeyHealth aid crew placed her on a backboard to remove her from the woods. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor scrapes.

The report states that Franklin smelled of intoxicants and had slurred speech. The trooper obtained a search warrant to test her blood.

In court Tuesday, Deputy Prosecutor Amy Mirabile asked the judge to set Franklin’s bail at $10,000. She said Franklin faces pending harassment and obstructing charges in another county and she was recently charged in Jefferson County with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. She argued that Franklin’s actions put the public at risk.

Defense attorney Nicole Nelson, on the other hand, asked the judge to release Franklin on her personal recognizance. She said Franklin agrees not to drink or take drugs.

“I would argue as long as she remains sober, she’s not a risk to community safety,” Nelson said.

Skinner set her bail at a $10,000 bond or $1,500 cash, saying he was concerned about her resistance to law enforcement and that her driving put the public at risk.