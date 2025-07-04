Whidbey middle school students charged with rape

Two 13-year-old boys are each facing a felony charge after one of them allegedly sexually assaulted a sleeping friend while the other recorded it last year, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged both of the boys in Island County Juvenile Court July 2 with rape in the second degree. The boy who recorded the alleged assault on his cell phone was charged as an accomplice.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2024 during a sleepover at a home on North Whidbey, according to a report by a detective with the Island County Sheriff’s Office. The boy who recorded the assault on his cell phone later shared it at school in Coupeville.

The victim, who was 12 at the time, was sleeping and didn’t know what occurred until he saw part of the video at school. The detective viewed the video and confirmed that it showed what was reported, the report states.

It is unclear from the report who alerted the Coupeville marshal to the allegations.

Coupeville School District administration’s handling of the circulating of the video among students apparently caused internal upheaval. In response to a News-Times request for documents related to the principal and vice principal being placed on non-disciplinary leave last year, the district released reports and emails that referenced the video as well as an unrelated “Minority Rape Club” started by students in the high school.

The documents show that school officials spoke to the boy who allegedly admitted recording the assault. The boy claimed he recorded it because he was going to send it to his mom.

The boy was suspended for three days for “disruption of educational environment and misuse of personal technology,” a document states. It’s unclear from the reports where the other boy went to school.

If convicted of the charge against them, the boys could each face from 15 to 36 weeks in juvenile detention.

The News-Times does not generally name minors accused of non-homicide crimes.