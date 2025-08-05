Whidbey man accused of leading organized crime

More people will likely be arrested in connection to the operation.

A 57-year-old man who was arrested after a task force found 5,000 pills of suspected fentanyl in his North Whidbey home was released from the Whatcom County jail late last week after posting $150,000 bail, according to court documents.

Andres Venegas Hernandez was taken into custody at his home in the Northgate Terrace neighborhood on Whidbey July 16 in an operation by the Whatcom Regional Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington state Department of Corrections, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez is facing charges of suspicion of leading organized crime, money laundering, delivery of a controlled substance, including fentanyl and cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office reported that investigators allege that Hernandez was coordinating with his associates in Whatcom County to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances. He also was allegedly laundering the proceeds of the drug deals, according to the statement.

The task force served a search warrant on Hernandez and arrested him at his Whidbey house. Investigators found 5,000 fentanyl-laced blur M30-stamped pills, 1,200 grams of suspected cocaine and 435 grams of suspected heroin, according to the statement.

In addition, the search of the house turned up drug paraphernalia, an electronic money counter, a shotgun and about $5,500 in cash hidden in a Bible.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office reported that more people will likely be arrested in connection to the operation.