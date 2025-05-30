Whidbey man accused of jumping on stranger’s car

A man with alleged mental health problems was arrested in the Freeland area after “escalating behavior” that included jumping on top of a car, attacking a man, removing his clothing outdoors and chasing a dog in early May, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Brian C. Lawson in Island County Superior Court May 13 with malicious mischief in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.

Lawson made his initial appearance in court on May 9. A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office asked the judge to set Lawson’s bail at $100,000 because of his unstable behavior and the fact that he has an extensive collection of AR-style rifles and pistols, the deputy’s report states.

Judge Carolyn Cliff set Lawson’s bail at $25,000 but ordered that he surrender his weapons and submit to an evaluation by a mental health professional for possible commitment to a mental treatment facility before being released on bail.

At the May 9 hearing, Lawson refused to go to court, so Cliff approved an order to authorize the jail to use reasonable force to transport him to a hearing. Court documents indicate that he posted bail on May 11.

Law enforcement responded on May 7 to Lawson’s home, where he was seen breaking furniture, a TV and other items in his driveway, according to the deputy’s report. He also threw silverware onto Admiralty Way. The deputy tried to talk to him for more than an hour, but Lawson would just turn his back and look around.

Lawson also went to a neighbor’s house, knocked on the door and grabbed the resident, claiming that a tenant was placing items in his mailbox, the report states. Lawson walked the man into the backyard and then left after hitting a car with a board.

The next day, the deputy responded to a report that Lawson was damaging mailboxes in the area, tearing up mail, removing his clothes and chasing a dog in the roadway, the report states.

Later, a man was driving on a driveway when Lawson leaped on the hood of the car, onto the roof and finally onto the trunk. The report states that Lawson caused extensive damage to the car which could possibly cost more than $5,000 to fix.