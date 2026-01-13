Whidbey makes the ‘Jeopardy!’ board

Whidbey Island got an inadvertent shout-out on national television last week.

Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” included a Whidbey-themed clue worth $1,200 in a category called “U.S. Bodies of Water.”

“Whidbey is the largest of the islands that dot this deepwater estuary,” the clue read. Contestant Ryan Sharpe responded immediately with the correct answer: “What is the Puget Sound?”

Oak Harbor resident Zach Phelps captured the moment and posted it to the Whidbey Island Community group on Facebook, where his video received 446 “likes” and “loves” in addition to 31 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Omg, we’re famous lol,” one commenter wrote.

Phelps said Friday’s episode was the first he watched in years despite watching regularly in the ‘90s. He and his wife scrolled through social media and responded to emails with the longtime game show rolling in the background, hardly paying attention, until the Whidbey clue popped up.

“My mind glitched for a moment,” Phelps said. “We rewound it, just to confirm Whidbey made the ‘Jeopardy!’ board, and then a second time to record a clip for social media to share the excitement.”

Seeing Whidbey appear on the game show came as a “real thrill” to Phelps, because the island’s location keeps it somewhat obscure.

“I’m usually describing where I live to others who are unfamiliar with Whidbey Island in terms of its distance and direction from Seattle, because everyone’s heard of Seattle,” he explained.

Phelps said Sharpe was “crushing” it and responded to the Whidbey clue before he did, participating from the comfort of his home.

Sharpe went on to win the contest according to USA Today, earning $25,951 over the course of the show.