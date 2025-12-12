Whidbey Island spared from historic flooding

While counties surrounding Whidbey Island are dealing with historic flooding this week, the atmospheric rivers that caused the persistent precipitation spared Island County.

Whidbey officials stand ready to help. On Wednesday night, the Search and Rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island rescued two men caught in flood waters just east of Fall City along Highway 202. The helicopter crew saved one man who was on top of his car and another who was in a tree, according to base Public Information Officer Michael Welding.

Local, state and federal officials have spared no superlatives in describing the flooding in Skagit and Snohomish counties. The record-breaking flooding led Skagit County officials to issue an evacuation order affecting about 100,000 people in the floodplain. The National Guard was sent house to house to notify people. Both Skagit and Snohomish counties are dealing with flooded homes, mudslides and road closures.

Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration for the floods.

Island County should remain unaffected, according to Oak Harbor Public Works Director Steve Schuller and Island County Emergency Management Director Eric Brooks.

The city of Oak Harbor receives its drinking water from a plant located in Mount Vernon on the Skagit River, which broke all previous flooding levels early Friday morning. The treatment plant was recently rebuilt, Schuller said, and it is projected to remain fully operational. Most citizens of Oak Harbor will not notice disruptions, he noted. But as a precaution, the city is topping off its three main reservoirs with water and making sure its limited groundwater backup supply is prepared.

The city of Oak Harbor also activated its Emergency Operations Center to Level 3 on Dec. 10 in response to historic flooding along the Skagit River. A Level 3 activation is the lowest activation level, which means the city will continue to monitor the situation in Skagit County, according to a press release by Communications Officer Magi Aguilar.

Oak Harbor Mayor Ronnie Wright warned that city services may be impacted during this time as some employees who commute from Skagit County cannot drive safely to Oak Harbor.

“This is a serious situation,” Wright said in the press release. “Please keep yourself and your family safe by staying out of the area while roads are being cleared.”

To help the creatures affected by the flooding, Bell’s Farm in Coupeville offered on Facebook to house any farm animals.

Oak Harbor Fire Chief Travis Anderson is coordinating a task force to support response efforts in Skagit County, according to the press release. Additionally, Brooks and his team are working with partners in Skagit County to support their efforts, he told the News-Times.

U-Haul businesses in Oak Harbor and elsewhere are offering free storage for people impacted by the flooding.

No water shortages, mudslides or floods are anticipated on Whidbey, Brooks noted. Oak Harbor will continue to provide regular updates throughout the next few days via its website and social media platforms, Aguilar wrote in the press release.