Whidbey holds Memorial Day events

Several events are happening across the island.

Residents across Whidbey Island are invited to observe Memorial Day at events dedicated to the memory of those who died in service to the nation.

On Saturday, May 24, Coupeville will hold its annual parade, picnic in the park, remembrance service and concert. Military veterans, squadrons, community groups, businesses and bands will march through town in the parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

The route starts on North Main Street at First Avenue and travels on Front Street to Town Park.

“In this era of uncertainty and war,” the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce website states, “we recognize how much our freedom and safety rest on the courageous sacrifices of so many men and women throughout history. Residents of Coupeville, visitors and nearby neighbors gather in the seaside streets of Coupeville to honor our heroes.”

On Monday, the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum and Fleet Reserve Association Branch 97 are working together to commemorate Memorial Day with the seventh annual Service of Remembrance at Oak Harbor Maple Leaf Cemetery. The solemn event draws more than 500 people each year.

The ceremony at the cemetery, located at 1961 Northeast 16th Avenue, begins promptly at 10 a.m., with people welcome to arrive at 9 a.m.

All community members are invited to join in person for the traditional and reverent Service of Remembrance. People can also observe online for a live broadcast on the Oak Harbor Memorial Day YouTube Channel.

The keynote speaker will be Capt. Nathan Gammache, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Colors will be presented by Oak Harbor High School NJROTC, ORION Sea Cadets and Sons of the American Revolution, with Patriot Guard Riders at attention, according to a press release.

Other highlights include a wreath-laying ceremony and the presenting of colors.

The service will conclude with a dramatic “Missing Man Formation” flyover by four EA-18G Growlers from NAS Whidbey’s VAQ-138 Yellowjackets.

The Clinton Cemetery will be holding an annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday. The cemetery is located at 6309 Wilson Place, next to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Likewise, the American Legion and the Marine Corps are holding a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Bayview Cemetery.

Sunnyside Cemetery, at 90 Cemetery Road in Coupeville, will have a short, traditional wreath-laying service at 1 p.m. with the VFW, Legion and Fleet present. An open house reception for all community members at Fleet Reserve Association Branch 97 in Oak Harbor will follow at 2 p.m.

Volunteers are needed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 27 at Sunnyside and Maple Leaf cemeteries to assist the American Legion with the Flag-In. Sign-up not required. Those with questions can contact the American Legion at 360-675-2411.