Whidbey doggy saved after falling down bluff

Firefighters saved a dog that had walked off a bluff and was stranded on a ledge near West Beach on North Whidbey Wednesday.

Together with help from Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue and the Navy fire department, rescuers from North Whidbey Fire and Rescue were able to safely reunite Cosmo, the pet, and his owner, according to North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Ray Merrill.

A team from North Whidbey Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters first arrived on scene at 1:45 p.m.

Merrill said only three responders were on site at first, so they called in more people for backup. With assistance from the Navy’s rope technicians, the members of the rescue team were able to conduct the over-embankment mission. A North Whidbey Fire and Rescue captain propelled 100 feet down the cliff to save the furry friend.

A boat from Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue was called to the scene in case rescuers decided they needed to lower the dog. Fortunately, the captain had no issue strapping Cosmo into a dog harness to pull him skyward, Merill said.

“We raced him back up,” Merill said.

The dog, who clung to the captain as they were being pulled back up, was overexcited to see his owner waiting at the top for him, Merill said.

This has been the first time they have rescued a pooch in about a year and a half, Merill estimates.

“This successful outcome highlights the exceptional teamwork and coordination among multiple agencies,” North Whidbey Fire wrote on Facebook. “A big thank you to our mutual aid partners — Central Whidbey Fire & Rescue and Navy Fire — for their collaboration and support during this operation. “

(Photo provided) All hands were on deck to rescue Cosmo. Special equipment for the operation was brought by Navy Fire.

(Photo provided) Cosmo was stoked to reunite with his owner.