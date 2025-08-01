Whidbey dodges tsunami, prepares for future disaster

Whidbey residents were ghosted by a tsunami Tuesday, but are advised to make disaster preparations.

Though Whidbey residents braced themself for a possible tsunami after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Russia on Tuesday, the threat eventually dissipated.

Nevertheless, the Island County Department of Emergency Management warned it is important to be prepared for a disaster. The department swiftly issued updates through Facebook, Nextdoor and emergency alert texts and emails, updating the community about the level of the tsunami threat.

On Tuesday at 6:39 p.m., community members received a text message from the Island County Department of Emergency Management deputy director.

It read, “Eric Brooks: National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch. A tsunami has been confirmed, but the impacts to Island County are yet to be determined at this time. If it does impact Island County it would be around 12:45 AM. We will update you as we get more information.”

At 7:45 p.m., Brooks texted, “Island County is under tsunami advisory. Significant wave not expected. Strong currents may be dangerous in or near the water. May last 12-24 hrs. Any wave will be under 1 ft. Impacts at 12:20 AM will take place during low tide minimizing hazard. Stay out of water and away from beaches during this event.”

The alerts were sent after Brooks met with representatives from the National Weather Service, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington Emergency Management and more. Brooks said that events like this necessitate conference calls to provide situational updates specific to Island County, following the initial alerts issued broadly for Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Brooks said it allows him to ask questions specific to the island’s location, “that way, when we put information out, we’re not just putting out the big alert. We’re trying to get that detailed information: How is it going to impact Island County?”

The biggest waves across Washington coasts ended up being pretty much all under a foot, Brooks claimed. While there was really no risk from waves to Whidbey, Brooks added, there were very strong currents, making the advisory crucial for the safety of the county.

“We have events like this where we have a tsunami that really has no impact and it gets people to think, ‘Hey, maybe I really need to start preparing for this,’” he said.

While the tsunami did not pose a big threat this week, Brooks stressed the importance of remaining prepared for disasters.

“There’s no way that we’re gonna stop a tsunami from happening, so you know that’s just the nature of disaster, just like we can’t stop an earthquake from happening,” he said. “And that’s why we are so adamant about preparedness.”

The organization gives presentations at all levels year-round to prepare for emergencies.

“We try to hit it every way we possibly can to get people to prepare,” Brooks said.

Through handouts, workshops and putting information online, the Department of Emergency Management helps inform the public on building their “grab and go” kits and preparing emergency plans.

In case of a true tsunami danger, tsunami alarms will go off and the county will set up shelters. In cases like this, Brooks advises people to seek high ground immediately.

To learn more about how to be prepared for an emergency call 360-679-7370 or visit islandcountywa.gov/170/Department-of-Emergency-Management. Sign up for alert warnings from the Island County Department of Emergency Management at islandcountywa.gov/464/Alerts-Warnings.