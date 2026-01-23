Whidbey community comes together for protest against ICE

Students and educators from Skagit Valley College’s Whidbey campus gathered Tuesday afternoon in Oak Harbor as part of the Free America walkouts which occurred nationwide this week.

Around 20 protesters were gathered shortly before wrapping up at 2 p.m., waving to cars and sporting signs condemning the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Unrest about ICE detainments and deportations under the Trump Administration culminated recently when an agent shot and killed 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Free America walkouts took place throughout the country on Jan. 20 in solidarity with Ice Out of Minnesota’s planned walkout on Friday, Jan. 23, according to the Free America website.

ICE chose not to confirm whether it has any presence on Whidbey in a statement to the News-Times released after press time, but the agency has been active in Washington. Last year, ICE officials conducted a raid at a Langley laundromat and took a man into custody.

Iceinmyarea.org, a website tracking ICE activity via user submissions, documents several alleged ICE sightings in the Seattle area this month. Rumored ICE activity spurred several schools to enact “shelter-in-place protocols out of an abundance of caution” on Tuesday, according to a statement released by Seattle Public Schools.

“I hope that they see what ICE is doing is not legal,” M.J. Gallegos said. “It’s not due process, and it’s not what should be happening in our America today.”

Gallegos, a student, organized the Oak Harbor protest over the weekend after learning of Skagit Valley College’s Mount Vernon campus’ plans to participate the week before. She made posters to spread the word, and extra signs for those who ended up joining.

As a Mexican-American and the child of an immigrant, ICE’s targeting of immigrants hits close to home for Gallegos.

“We want them to know that they are supported, and we don’t want them out of this country,” Gallegos said. “They’re part of what makes America beautiful and diverse and amazing.”

Students Mukai Whiteaker and Kayla Austin emphasized the importance of the day’s protest.

Austin, in particular, said Tuesday was her first protest ever. She felt compelled to join because she wanted to reciprocate the support she has felt at times as a Black woman.

“I thought, what better time to make a stand than now? It’s a little nerve-wracking, it’s a little scary, but I’m so glad I’m out here,” she said. “We’ve gotten so much support. A couple haters, but that’s okay.”