Whidbey Camano Land Trust completes purchase of Lagoon Point Community Forest

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Greenbank, something exciting has been in the works. The Whidbey Camano Land Trust just purchased the capstone piece of the Lagoon Point Community Forest, culminating a four-year effort to permanently protect 265 acres of unbroken forestland, according to a press release.

Protecting this future public trail area has involved collaboration with five committed landowners and marks a milestone for forestland protection and community access on Whidbey Island, according to the nonprofit. The final acquisition earlier this month secured the 155-acre core of the community forest, laying the groundwork for long-term forest stewardship and public use.

With the forest permanently protected, the Land Trust is now developing a management plan that will lay out strategies for forest health enhancement, wildlife habitat conservation and recreational access. Input from the public will be sought this fall to help shape the future of the Community Forest. The official opening of the property is planned for spring 2028, and in the meantime, the Land Trust will be offering tours to get people out in the forest, and excited about the project.

“Our tour attendees are always struck by the diversity and beauty of the forest,” said volunteer Ann Linnea, who has led many tours of the property. “It’s a joy to share this special place and hear their excitement for it to be protected and opened.”

The main visitor access point, for now, is planned off Day Road, but the Land Trust continues to seek additional access from Smugglers Cove Road to fully realize the original vision for connectivity and accessibility. The eventual public trail system will be designed to balance human use and enjoyment with large blocks of habitat for wildlife.

“This forest sits right in an important wildlife corridor that can now stay a haven for people and wildlife for many generations. It’s super exciting,” said Jessica Larson, Stewardship Director for the Land Trust. “We’ll be looking for volunteers to help improve and maintain the trail network, and partner with us in the long-term stewardship of the forest.”

Funding for the Lagoon Point Community Forest has come from a number of partners, including the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office through the WA Climate Commitment Act which supports climate action efforts across the state, as well as the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Navy, and Island County Conservation Futures. The Land Trust is grateful for the support of state Sen. Ron Muzzall and Reps. Dave Paul and Clyde Shavers in securing critical state Community Forest Program funding for the project.

For more information about Lagoon Point Community Forest, and to get involved with the Land Trust, please visit www.wclt.org.