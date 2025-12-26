Wharf’s dock closed after storm damage

The historic Coupeville Wharf’s dock was severely damaged last week in the wind storm, causing the dock’s unprecedented closure.

The massive storm that ripped across Whidbey last week created two large ruptures in the dock’s frame, forcing port officials to close the dock to boaters and moorage, according to the Port of Coupeville’s Executive Director Chris Michalopoulos. Fortunately, no boats were moored to the dock during the incident, and nobody was hurt.

The middle and large eastern section of the dock will remain closed until a new dock can be installed in the first week of February. Still, the wharf itself and the first section of the docks where the kayaks are located will remain open, Michalopoulos said.

“It is always heart-wrenching when any part of our historic assets breaks or needs major repairs, but if there was ever a time that it would break, this is the best time,” he said.

Though it was an unexpected turn of events, Michalopoulos admitted it was the best outcome, after having kept the dock for over three years past its estimated life expectancy.

“Every high windstorm over the last five years has torn away either a float, several floats or damaged hinges that bind the three sections together,” he said. “So this is not a huge surprise.”

The new dock will be designed with upgraded materials, utilizing the “best floats” and replacing wood piles with steel, Michalopoulos said, to better handle the open and unprotected waters of Penn Cove. Its steel grating will filter in more sunlight to promote eel grass growth and support marine life.

To improve user safety during extreme tides, the gangway will be elongated, allowing for a less inclined transition between the building and the landing area, Michalopoulos explained. It will also be equipped with “stronger cleats” on the bull rails for maintenance staff accessibility through rough water conditions, the port director said. A locked electrical box on the dock will make continued maintenance safer and more supportive to power tools, he added.

“Annually the dock supports over 1,500 boats, carrying an estimated 5,000-plus passengers, if not more,” he explained. “It brings tourism to downtown stores, as well as educates on the history of the dock, our rich history, Penn Cove and Ebey’s Reserve.”

The dock serves as the only pump out and fuel station in the area, outside of Oak Harbor and the main source of fuel, sewage pump out and water supply for Penn Cove Shellfish, one of the largest employers on the island, Michalopoulos elaborated. While it is part of Ebey Landing’s National Historical Reserve, it is also the seasonal home to a historic wooden pilothouse schooner built in 1925, that offers tours around Penn Cove from May through September.

These traits make the dock an important cornerstone for the Port of Coupeville, both for its historic significance and the services it provides.

“The Wharf and dock are the centerpiece of historic downtown Coupeville. People visit from all over the world to visit and experience this majestic place,” he said. “The Port of Coupeville is the proud owner and steward of this historic structure.”