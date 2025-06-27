WA lawmakers condemn political violence as attack on democratic process

JERRY CORNFIELD

Washington Standard

A bipartisan panel of Washington state lawmakers devoted to increasing civility in politics is formally denouncing the murder of a Minnesota state lawmaker and attempted assassination of Donald Trump as violent attempts to “undermine our democratic process.”

“Disagreements should not translate to violence. Furthermore, disagreements on policy never justify political violence, against anyone,” the Joint Select Committee on Civic Health declared in a statement approved at a meeting Wednesday.

The five-paragraph statement went on to condemn this month’s slaying of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, and last year’s two failed assassination attempts on Trump as he campaigned for president, as attempts by individuals to thwart the rule of law “simply because they disagree with something.”

Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, a committee member, called it a very clear statement that “we can’t revert to, let me put it bluntly, targeted assassinations of anyone who’s involved in politics, whether it’s the current president of the United States or the former Speaker of the House in Minnesota.”

Meanwhile, in Congress, the U.S. House unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday condemning the June 14 attacks on Hortman and Hoffman.

The Washington state panel is made up of a dozen members, three from each of the Democratic and Republican caucuses in the House and Senate. It is chaired by Democratic Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, who has championed bringing greater civility to politics.

Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, said the violence is a result of an inability in politics to have “constructive dialogue” and to disagree without being disagreeable.

“The truth of the matter is, we’re trying to get in at the ground level to stop all of that,” he said, referring to the broader goals of the panel.

Later, after approving the statement, lawmakers pondered their next steps. Most agreed they needed to be more proactive in talking with those of the other political party and those with different views.

“The value of that cross-party relationship building is that ultimately it makes each of us feel valued and, I think, that’s such an alien concept sometimes,” said Rep. Chris Stearns, D-Auburn.

Heck suggested bringing in a leader of the National Institute for Civil Discourse and providing the lawmakers on the committee with training, making them “ambassadors” who could “spread the gospel of engaging with respect, seeking common ground and disagreeing constructively.”

The committee’s statement mirrors the tone of one put out by the leaders of the four legislative caucuses following the Minnesota attack.

“There is no doubt that this kind of political violence stokes panic and distrust in our system of democracy. We must stand united against it, no matter our party allegiance or personal beliefs,” said House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, House Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, and Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia.

On a related front, the state Public Disclosure Commission on Thursday plans to issue a statement clarifying how candidates can use their campaign and surplus account funds for expenses tied to personal safety.