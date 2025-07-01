Virtual workshop to address wildfire preparedness on the island

Wildfire seasons in Washington intensify, and it’s essential to understand the associated risks.

As wildfire seasons across Washington state become longer and more intense, it’s more important than ever to understand the risks, and how Island County residents and responders can work together to be better prepared.

From 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, Island County Department of Emergency Management is holding a virtual Wildfire Preparedness and Response Workshop. The link to the workshop is on the home page of the the Island County’s website at islandcountywa.gov.

This event, which is free and open to all, will bring together local and regional experts to discuss the following:

• The wildfire risks unique to Island County;

• Challenges and strategies for wildfire response in our region;

• Steps you can take to protect your home, property and family, and;

• How utilities such as Puget Sound Energy are working to reduce fire risk.

The expert panel will include Kirk Troberg, the Community Wildfire Resilience coordinator with Washington Department of Natural Resources, who brings frontline experience and practical advice for building wildfire resilience in Northwest Washington; Jason Allen, fire chief for Camano Island Fire and Rescue, who will share insights into local firefighting capabilities and what community members need to know when fire strikes close to home; Rocio Castillo-Foell, community affairs manager for Puget Sound Energy, who will discuss PSE’s wildfire prevention and response initiatives; Mason Parizo, emergency preparedness coordinator for Island County Public Health; and Eric Brooks, deputy director for Island County Department of Emergency Management.

With more than 14 years leading disaster planning and public safety initiatives in Island County, Brooks will walk workshop attendees through the county’s wildfire planning efforts and what residents can do now to be ready.

For more information about the public workshop, contact Brooks at e.brooks@co.island.wa.us.