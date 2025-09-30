Veterans share concerns with congressman

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen outlined his goals to help military members receive greater access to care.

Whidbey Island leaders and veterans are troubled by long wait times for mental health appointments, an uptick in suicide rates, transportation barriers for disabled veterans and misdiagnoses affecting female veterans.

Friday morning at VFW Post 7392 in Oak Harbor, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) listened to these concerns and outlined what he’s done — and hopes to do — to help former and current military members. With more than 10,000 veterans living in Island County, the roundtable discussion emphasized the challenges facing those who served — and the immediate need for solutions.

“We’ve really tried to focus on four key areas: housing, health care, education and employment,” Larsen told the group, noting Washington state’s high rate of veteran homelessness and continuing struggles with access to care.

The congressman highlighted successes, such as housing vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing Program and the recent opening of the Oak Harbor VA clinic, the first on a Navy base in the state.

Yet challenges persist. While the new VA clinic increased local access to health care, rumors that it is already “full” have spread throughout the community. Larsen clarified that the facility had capacity for more veterans than are currently enrolled and said he would press the VA for clearer communication.

Larsen acknowledged a deeper concern with a national shortage of VA providers.

“Because of the administration cuts, there’ll be 30,000 fewer employees at the VA near the end of this month,” Larsen said. “That includes 1,900 nurses, 600 doctors and 500 mental health providers just this year. … I don’t support the staff reduction.”

Several attendees described recent experiences of these shortages. Veterans reported wait times of three to nine months for mental health care. Furthermore, some complained that TRICARE reimbursement rates exclude many counselors, limiting further access.

Suicide prevention was a particularly unsettling topic at the roundtable. David Konkler, representing NineLine Veterans Services, shared some recent statistics: “From 2016 to 2024, there were 10 suicides at Deception Pass. In 2024 and 2025, numbers doubled. Thirteen percent were veterans, and 75 percent involved known mental health clients.”

After a year of advocacy, representatives have worked to install 988 suicide prevention signage at Deception Pass after being previously denied, only to be given permission after an agreement of self funding for signage.

“And guess what the Golden Gate Bridge has? Suicide netting that you can’t even tell is there,” Konkler said.

Speakers noted that greater investment in counseling and peer support is greatly needed.

Larsen also noted that Washington state has one of the highest rates of veteran homelessness in the country. Several speakers emphasized the shortage of transitional housing and affordable options on Whidbey Island.

Transportation also came up as a key obstacle.

“Transportation for us is really hard, especially when we have veterans that are quite disabled. We can’t just send them on the paratransit,” one advocate explained. Others urged more collaboration with community groups to bridge the service gaps.

Larsen pointed to recent federal legislation, including the Healthy Foundations for Homeless Veterans Act, which directs new funding toward housing and support services. He also promised to follow up on enrollment and capacity issues at the Oak Harbor VA clinic.

Larsen used the roundtable to highlight recent legislative wins, including the PACT Act, expanded GI Bill benefits for National Guard and reservists and Coast Guard reauthorization. He also said he would write a letter to the VA Secretary reflecting Whidbey veterans’ concerns, particularly about clinic staffing and the absence of local VA representatives at events, something that was greatly felt at the table.

Advocates urged Congress to prioritize female veterans’ health, expand legal assistance programs for homeless veterans and protect military pay for the potential government shutdown.

Despite the serious tone, the meeting ended on a forward-looking note. Plans are underway for a state veterans cemetery, new transitional housing and mentorship events connecting veterans with younger service members.

For Larsen, this Whidbey visit was just one stop in his effort.

“I’ve held more than 70 veterans’ events,” he said. “It’s about listening to veterans directly and making sure their voices shape the policies we fight for in Washington, D.C.”

Larsen, whose son is training as a Navy Osprey pilot, commented on the current federal budget and the possibility of a government shutdown halting military pay.

“Honestly, I don’t know, but I’d say that’s good, not bad. The president, the majority leader of the House, the speaker of the House, the leader of the House, the majority leader of the Senate, minority leader of the Senate, haven’t called me yet to ask me my opinion on what they should do,” he said, drawing laughter from the room.

