Veteran, social worker vie for hospital board seat

Two first-time election seekers are facing off for a position on the board of officials who govern the Whidbey Island Public Hospital District.

Clinton resident James Canby, appointed to Position 5 on the board earlier this year, is now running for Position 3 against Oak Harbor resident Christina LeClaire. Both candidates, longtime inhabitants of Whidbey Island, share a background in and a passion for health care.

LeClaire is currently a licensed independent clinical social worker who runs her own private practice, Harvesting Hope Counseling, and has spent her career advocating for individuals and families navigating complex systems. She’s worked closely with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and other agencies, which she said has given her a well-rounded perspective on the barriers people face when trying to access care.

Canby is a retired Navy lieutenant commander and the former financial officer for the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. He was also previously a financial analyst for Providence Medical Center in Everett. During his time in the Navy, he served as a health care administrator in a variety of capacities, including radiation health officer, medical clinic administrator, operations management officer and financial systems analyst.

“This is a whole new world, campaigning,” Canby said, admitting it’s not within his comfort zone.

He’s spent the past few months on the WhidbeyHealth board absorbing as much information as possible. Before that, for the past three years, he attended the board’s monthly meetings as a private citizen.

LeClaire has spent her entire career listening to people, solving problems and advocating for better systems, and she believes her lived experience, integrity and a deep commitment to the community matter more than political background.

“I’m running to make a real difference, not to build a political career,” she said.

Canby said he first noticed things “getting funky” around the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the hospital district has weathered major changes in leadership and navigated a perilous financial situation.

“By and large, I want to be a voice for sustainment of the progress that’s been made and a sober reflection on ensuring that we have a good bottom line as we go forward,” he said, pointing to the good things happening. He believes the new walk-in clinic was a great decision and the retail pharmacy turned out to be “a stroke of genius.” At the same time, he’d like to see days of cash on hand increase to give a little financial buffer of security.

LeClaire, on the other hand, believes there is still room for improvement.

“Many residents feel their voices aren’t being heard, and that trust in our hospital has eroded,” she said. “I want to help restore that trust by ensuring the hospital puts patients and the community first, through responsible leadership, open communication, and a renewed commitment to quality care.”

This concern has come up repeatedly in her work within the community. She said rebuilding that trust means increasing transparency, improving communication and ensuring that community voices are genuinely considered in decision-making. LeClaire would like to see expanded access to mental health services, stronger recruitment and retention of health care providers and greater accountability in how taxpayer dollars are spent.

“If we want to build a stronger, healthier Island County, we need leadership that listens, acts, and serves with transparency and integrity,” she said.

Canby also spoke to the importance of recruiting and retaining qualified staff, which can be challenging on an island. Maintaining equipment is also a priority.

“A hospital is the doctor’s workshop, and we want to keep the workshop with good tools,” he said.

Canby said the hospital district will have to face some cold, hard realities with recent legislation that has transpired at the federal and state levels related to millions of dollars in cuts per year impacting Medicaid. This will mean looking for different sources of revenue, and requires the hospital district to do as best as it can efficiently and economically.