Vehicle fire destroys trailer on South Whidbey

Minor injuries were sustained in a vehicle fire Friday night that spread to a nearby trailer, according to Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue.

Deputy Chief James Meek, the command officer for the incident, said crews were dispatched at 9:54 p.m. on May 30 to an area near the intersection of Highway 20 and Race Road on Central Whidbey. Multiple witnesses who gave statements at the scene said a couple was working on their truck when it caught fire, igniting their nearby trailer where they lived.

Despite rumors swirling on social media, the fire is not being investigated as arson, Meek confirmed.

The property, which is near the park and ride, is known as a homeless encampment; the property owner allows people down on their luck to stay there, according to Meek.

The couple unfortunately lost everything in the fire and have been seeking assistance through the Admiral’s Cove on Whidbey Facebook page. Meek said the fire department helped them get set up with the Red Cross to also provide aid.

There were some minor injuries – smoke inhalation and superficial burns – but ultimately no one was transported to the hospital, Meek said.

The fire had 20-foot flames at one point, though Meek said it was mostly out by the time he arrived. Crews left at around 11:22 p.m. that night.