VAQ-144 returns from 8-month deployment

The Main Battery of Electric Attack Squadron 144 returned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island over the first weekend of June 2025 after an eight-month deployment with Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, according to a press release from the base.

“VAQ-144 is excited to return home from its inaugural deployment and greet loved ones after a challenging but rewarding eight months at sea,” said Cmdr. Brant Schmall, commanding officer of VAQ-144. “The Main Battery exceeded lofty expectations throughout all facets of the deployment culminating in combat operations. Several milestones were achieved during this deployment including being awarded the Battle ‘E’ and Safety ‘S’, continuing a proud Main Battery heritage.”

The strike group, which departed for deployment in September 2024, consisted of USS Harry S. Truman, Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Gettysburg, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) of Destroyer Squadron 28, and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 with nine embarked squadrons.

While sailing across Europe and the Middle East, the strike group conducted a wide range of missions, including exercises with NATO Allies and combat operations in the Red Sea.

The strike group operated in the North Sea during NATO’s Neptune Strike 24-2 and supported maritime and air presence operations with ships from Portugal, Norway, and Italy.

Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group made port calls to Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Spain, France, Croatia and Greece while deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, promoting peace through strength.

On Feb. 1, while operating in support of U.S. Africa Command from the Red Sea, the strike group supported a large-scale airstrike and delivered 124,000 pounds of ordnance against ISIS-Somalia operatives.

“Throughout this deployment, our aviators showed immense proficiency and professionalism while striking Houthi targets across Yemen and defending the strike group and merchant vessels from threats,” said Capt. Leslie Mintz, commander of CVW-1. “I could not be prouder of the dedication and hard work of all the maintainers, ordnance handlers, administrative, and logistics support for their work keeping our aircraft flying, aviators safe, and ordnance ready to drop around the clock.”

In March, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group led initial strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen during U.S. Central Command’s Operation Rough Rider. The strike group launched Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and precision airstrikes for more than 50 days, conducting continuous operations to degrade Houthi capabilities and disrupt threats to commercial shipping.

“These warrior Sailors demonstrated superb grit for more than eight months,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman. “Even in the face of significant challenges, they persevered, never giving up when their nation needed them. It’s been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated professionals and to take them home to their families.”

During the deployment, the Harry S. Truman strike group completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined.

The strike group’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and maintain a forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities.