Upcoming meetings slated for South Whidbey parks and rec levy

People interested in learning more about the South Whidbey Parks and Recreation District’s proposed maintenance and operations levy for the future aquatic recreation center can attend two upcoming public meetings on the topic.

The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeland, and the second is for 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the South Whidbey Elementary School South Campus Gym. In addition, Brian Tomisser, the parks and rec district’s executive director, is hosting a “Coffee with the Director” event 10-11 a.m. every Monday until Nov. 3 in the district’s office, located at 5476 Maxwelton Road in Langley.

The proposed levy, which will appear on the November ballot, is 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The current levy, set to expire, is 22 cents. The new four-year levy would run from 2026 to 2029. The 24-cent increase covers the estimated operational cost of the aquatic recreation center and the cost to fund remaining construction.

This means that for the owner of a $500,000 home, the additional monthly cost is $21.08 and the annual cost is $253. Though voters approved a $27 million bond in 2023, it won’t be enough to cover the total cost of the project.

This summer, parks and rec commissioners approved a $25.2 million contract for the construction of the pool. A groundbreaking ceremony at the site off Maxwelton Road at the end of last month was widely attended by over 100 people.

During a meeting of the parks and rec board of commissioners this week, Tomisser briefly discussed some recent changes to concept drawings for the aquatic center. Though the exact color palette is still being decided, the images provide an accurate look at what the inside of the building will look like.

Tomissier said the Taco Time look from last time has been “dealt with.” A bench has been added to the entrance of the building, acoustic tiles now replace the carpet and a counter in the lobby could potentially hold coffee. Locker rooms now have the rounded arch. Not much has changed in the natatorium, where there is a kid’s pool, a lazy river and a lap pool. Overhead lights in the party rooms are slightly different than before.

“In 18 months, this will be a reality,” Tomisser said.

Commissioner Erik Jokinen asked about a sales area in the building, to which Tomisser replied snacks, swim caps and other items could potentially be sold from the front counter or a cabinet on the wall.