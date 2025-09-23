Upcoming meeting to be held on Harbor Inn project in Freeland

The Low Income Housing Institute, LIHI, will host its first community meeting in over two years.

The Low Income Housing Institute, LIHI, will host its first community meeting in over two years on a South Whidbey project.

The affordable housing organization’s development and architect team will present on the status of the Harbor Inn, a motel in Freeland that was converted for the purpose of short-term and permanent supportive housing units. The meeting takes place 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church, also located in Freeland.

In 2022, Island County commissioners voted to provide $1.5 million in matching funds for LIHI to purchase the former motel. Though people have been staying there on a 30-day basis consistent under existing regulations for the site, Commissioner Melanie Bacon said there is a great need for permanent supportive housing.

“In Island County, we don’t have any and we need to come up with hundreds of units, according to our comp plan,” she said.

To the outside observer, progress on the project has seemed slow. Jonathan Lange, the county’s planning director, said the site plan review land use permit is still in review. The applicant is currently working on a response for additional information that has been requested by county staff. The next step will be for LIHI to turn in a building permit for review for change of use and improvements, Lange said.

LIHI’s last community meeting, held in February 2023, left many attendees dissatisfied, including Bacon. The hope is that the upcoming meeting will provide more answers than questions. Several members of county staff plan to attend. In addition, LIHI will share shelter outcomes from this past year.