Upcoming forum to feature fire commissioner candidates

Three candidates vying for an open fire commissioner seat on Central Whidbey will participate in a voter forum in Coupeville next week.

The forum, organized and hosted by Whidbey Island Professional Firefighters Local 4299, will include Larry Goff, Chris Chan and Scott Austin, and is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 30, at the Coupeville Recreation Hall.

The event aims to assist undecided voters in an unusually contested race prior to the Aug. 5 primary election.

“It’s our hope that this will help voters learn a bit more about the candidates and help them make a decision,” said Justin Burnett, president of the local.

Washington is a top-two primary state so only two of the three will progress to the general election.

The candidates are running for position 2 on the Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue Board of Commissioners. The position carries a six-year term.

The seat is currently held by Cheryl Engle, who is not seeking reelection.