Two saved from ‘swamped’ sailboat off Whidbey

A second marine rescue occurred on the North End this week.

At 4:01 p.m. on Sept. 17, North Whidbey Fire and Rescue dispatched a marine unit to the waters off of Baker Court in Oak Harbor to help two Camano Island individuals stranded in the water reach safety, according to Battalion Chief Daniel Horton.

A small wooden sailboat became “swamped” in cold water about a “couple hundred yards” from land, Horton said, leaving its occupants floating for about 45 minutes before a passerby noticed and called 911.

A member of Fire and Rescue already at the Oak Harbor Marina took his own boat out to pick the individuals up. Fire and Rescue transported the sailboat back to the marina when it arrived.

Horton said neither of the occupants required medical attention — they were a “little cold” and needed to be “dried off.” Although he was not on the scene of Wednesday’s rescue, Horton guessed windy weather could have contributed to the boat’s swamping.

On Sept. 14, North Whidbey Fire and Rescue also escorted four individuals on a leaky shrimp boat back to land. Nobody was injured.