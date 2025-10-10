Two political newcomers vie for town council seat

A relatively fresh face and a longtime community member are vying to represent Coupeville.

Kristo Allred, 42, and Brandon Roos, 43, are running for Coupeville Town Council Position 5, left vacant after the forthcoming conclusion of Pat Powell’s term at the end of the year.

Originally from Utah, Allred is a bank manager with 17 years of experience in the industry. When he fell in love with Whidbey during a visit in 2000, he planned to retire on the island in the future but ended up moving to Coupeville sooner — about five years ago — when a work opportunity arose.

Allred moonlights as a trivia and karaoke host with gigs around Whidbey, granting him the opportunity to acquaint himself with various communities. He considers himself an approachable person and a good listener due to this experience, as well as the sensitivity of the matters he discusses with his banking clients.

Approachability is important to Allred, who feels there is “room for a stronger connection” between the council and the community that could be achieved if “people had a clearer sense of who’s serving and what they’re working on.” He said he does not “know anybody who’s on Town Council.”

Roos moved to Whidbey in 2009 and lives in Coupeville after spending time outside town limits on Wanamaker Road. Currently, he works for a construction company in Oak Harbor and completes public works projects, like building affordable housing infrastructure. He previously worked as a general contractor in town, and his family also owns a farm.

Roos said his family is “entrenched” in Coupeville’s community and tries to participate in local events as often. He said he keeps up with the Town Council “as much as possible” and already knows of some of the council members.

“It seems like a natural fit to play a part of it and try to participate and help,” Roos said of his bid to join council.

Allred could not identify key issues of particular concern for him, and although he mingles with the public often as an host, he feels generally out of the loop when it comes to issues in Coupeville.

“I wish that I was more involved in that, and that’s what I’m excited about is if I get this position, then I’ll have my finger on the pulse,” Allred said.

What Allred is certain about, however, is preserving Coupeville’s identity as a tight-knit community.

“I wanna be part of the community here and keep that integrity Coupeville has going on for future generations,” he said. “I think that I would do a good job maintaining that and keeping it something special for the people who have lived here and the people who want to live here.”

Integrity plays an important role in his family’s ability to run their farm, making transparency a value of his as a potential council member. He refrains from sharing opinions on matters until he understands both sides, and considers himself a good listener.

Roos believes he is well-informed by his work experience. He spent time working on historic preservation in and around Coupeville, and now builds a lot of public infrastructure in Oak Harbor.

“I see what kind of decisions made by public agencies and local governments can have on neighborhoods and people’s lives,” he explained.

He added “strengthening infrastructure and public safety” are two issues always at the “forefront” of his mind. Coupeville’s economy is also a priority, as is stewarding the environment. Regardless of the issue he is faced with, Roos always seeks a balance in decision-making.

“I think it’s up to public servants to be transparent and approach the issue with integrity,” Roos said. “I think if you do that, you’re gonna have the tendency to end up on the right side of things.”