Three vie for fire commissioner position

Three candidates are running for a seat on the Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue board as Commissioner Cheryl Engle’s six-year term comes to an end.

The race between the three men will be one of two positions on the Aug. 5 primary ballot on Whidbey Island. Of course, only those who live in the district will get to vote.

Larry Goff, seasoned firefighter, moved to Coupeville with his wife in 2009. As a now permanent resident, he seeks opportunities to be more involved in the community, Goff said. In his free time, Goff is a volunteer at the Coupeville Visitors Center and a member of the Island County Amateur Radio Club.

Goff claimed his background as a career firefighter and an elected fire board member in another district makes him well-suited for the role.

“My 47-year career was spent in the fire service, starting as a seasonal wildland firefighter. Most of my career was with the City of Lake Oswego Fire Department, working my way up through the ranks to become fire chief,” Goff said in an email.

During this time, he served 24 years on the board of directors for Oregon’s largest fire district, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

“Acting many years in the position of president, I navigated many complicated issues including budget approval, fiscal accountability, mergers and approving district policies,” Goff said.

Outside of his service at the City of Lake Oswego Fire Department, Goff has served as fire chief and emergency manager; Clackamas County Fire Defense Board chief; Oregon Incident Management Team liaison officer; Oregon Governor’s Fire Policy council member; wildland firefighter; and president of the Oregon Fire District Directors Association.

Though Goff has no set changes planned as commissioner, he hopes to strengthen what is already in place.

“I will support a strong training program, the fire district’s public outreach programs and looking at ways to partner with other local fire agencies for efficiencies of services,” Goff said.

Lifelong Whidbey resident and former volunteer firefighter and EMT, Chris Chan, is also vying for this position.

It has always been important for him to give back to the community, Chan explained.

“Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue was a huge part of my life both growing up and into adulthood,” Chan said in an email.

His love for firefighters was in part thanks to his father, who is a Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue firefighter, Chan explained.

In the past, Chan has served on two elected boards, starting on the Coupeville School Board in 2008 through 2017, and working as the Lagoon Point Water District Commissioner since 2019.

Chan also acted in a variety of positions on the Central Little League Board for 15 years.

Having volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue from 1979 through 2009, Chan is passionate about supporting firefighters.

While like Goff, he does not see a need for any official changes, Chan is hoping to empower the staff.

“I would like to look at future staffing, ways to retain employees and increase training for firefighters,” Chan said in an email.

The third candidate for the position, Scott Austin, did not respond to questions and did not provide information for the Island County Voters’ Guide.

The three candidates will be winnowed to two in the primary.