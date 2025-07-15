Thief tried to break into ATM with harpoon truck

A man stole a truck, outfitted it with a makeshift harpoon and tried to force open an ATM

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a truck from Island County, outfitted it with a makeshift harpoon and tried to force open an ATM in Coupeville on July 11.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office released images of the suspect trying to break into the ATM. He was wearing an orange hoodie and a bandana that partially covered his face. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Coupeville Marshal’s Office via the ICOM dispatch center at 360-679-9567 or via e-mail at tips@islandcountywa.gov.

The Ford F250 pickup was hot-wired and stolen from a parking lot near the Island County Law and Justice Center in Coupeville, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect installed the harpoon on the trailer hitch of the truck.

At 5:03 a.m., the suspect attempted to break into the Wells Fargo ATM on Northwest Birch Street in Coupeville by ramming it with the harpoon, according to information from Detective Ed Wallace.

When that failed, the suspect tried to pry the machine open with a crowbar. That didn’t work either.

The truck was found abandoned in a field off Ebey Road at about 11:51 a.m.

The damage to the ATM is estimated at about $130,000.

Ryan Beach, the county facilities manager, said the truck is no longer usable. The frame is bent, the tailgate is broken, a window was broken out and the ignition was taken apart. He said it was an older truck that he had considered surplussing before the incident.

Beach said it was the first time a vehicle was stolen from the county that he knows of.

“Coupeville is normally pretty safe,” he said.