Take part in orca recovery action

To commemorate Orca Recover Day on Oct. 18, Whidbey Island residents are invited to “join forces to provide an intentional day of action to build awareness and make a difference,” according to a press release from the Whidbey Island Conservation District.

This year, the conservation district is joining the Whidbey Camano Land Trust at Keystone Preserve in Central Whidbey from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to positively impact Salish Sea resident orcas. Join a volunteer planting team in restoring bluff with beneficial native plants, explore the historic property with guides from the Land Trust and learn about ongoing restoration projects from forest to shore. Take part in the many educational activities and crafts hosted by Sound Water Stewards, Orca Network, Pacific Rim Institute, Washington State Parks and learn about the role of water runoff and salmon restoration in southern resident orca recovery.

The role of the restoration project is to help fish flourish. The local orca population relies on the endangered Chinook salmon and other forage fish as their main food source to survive. Due to habitat loss, climate change and increased pollution, it has become even more difficult for migrating salmon to make the journey home to grow their population or for forage fish to find healthy eelgrass beds to grow their schools.

“To save the orcas, we must start with our fish,” Outreach Coordinator Hannah Andersen said in a press release.

More stewards means more fish, and more fish means more orcas, according to the press release. On Oct. 18, volunteers are encouraged to plant native shrubs and trees, collect trash along roads and beaches or expand their green space outside of their office building and donate to conservation organizations — anything that makes the environment better than before, it says.

To register, visit wclt.org/get-involved/events for more information about day-of activities. Learn more about issues facing southern resident orca whales at BetterGround.org.