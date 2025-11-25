Students arrested for tire slashing, graffiti

Oak Harbor police arrested two students after investigating a vandalism spree that occurred one night in October, according to court documents.

Police received reports of vandals slashing tires on 14 different cars on the night of Friday, Oct. 17. In addition, vandals spray painted the word “Slasher” on the front window of Hale’s Kitchen restaurant and on a nearby car; two tires on the car were also slashed.

A report by Oak Harbor Officer Matthew Lasker states that he obtained video that shows two people spray painting the restaurant before leaving on scooters. The school resource officer identified the people as two boys, ages 12 and 13, who he was familiar with.

The mother of the two suspects identified them in the video, the report states.

In addition, the mother of a different student reported to police that her son admitted to being out late at night with the two other boys on that night and playing “ding-dong ditch,” a prank in which someone rings a doorbell and runs away before the door is opened, the officer wrote. One of the other boys had a knife and would disappear periodically.

The officers arrested the two boys on suspicion of malicious mischief, the officer wrote. They both appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 20 and the judge released them on their own recognizance.