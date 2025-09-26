Student works to bring youth court to island

Youth court would allow teens to make legal decisions regarding minors who committed misdemeanors.

A senior in high school hopes to start the first Island County youth court to allow young volunteers to help make legal decisions regarding minors who committed misdemeanor offenses.

Aanchal Batwara, a Tesla STEM High School student who lives part-time on Whidbey, created a youth court proposal, complete with statistics, funding options, objectives, staff training and more. The proposal was developed with the help of Margaret Fisher, president of the Washington Association of Youth Courts and Bonnie Schultz-Lorentzen, the head of the Whatcom County Teen Court.

A youth court serves as a supportive diversion program for first-time, non-violent youth respondents accused of committing a misdemeanor crime. Under the proposal, a group of youth board members would look over anonymous case files and suggest how the justice system should respond before discussing their conclusions with the youth defendants. Volunteer attorneys from the community act as judges and as mentors to the advocates, while teachers from the schools act as advisors to the youth teams.

The process, Batwara explained, has been two years in the making. Yet because of her desire to pursue a future in law, she feels it is a worthwhile endeavor for herself and others interested in civil engagement.

“Getting this exposure to court, law, judges and attorneys would be imperative for our futures,” she said.

Youth court is not a new idea — it is already established in 13 different regions across Washington. A key benefit of youth court is that respondents can avoid a criminal record while still being held accountable for their actions, as long as they complete their requirements. However, enrolling in youth court is entirely optional; a minor can choose to go through a normal court process instead, Batwara noted.

In youth court, crimes such as speeding, theft, vandalism and alcohol-related offenses are met with the recommendations that may include community service hours, online courses or more creative responses. The young defendants are able to appeal proposed recommendations and suggest alternative sentences. Adult judges and attorneys also supervise and participate in the discussions.

Early findings from the San Bernardino Restorative Youth Court indicate a 7.8% re-offense rate for those who completed the program, compared to a 4.76 times higher suspension rate for those who did not complete it.

This opportunity allows not only youth volunteers to get civic experience, but it also grants youth respondents a second chance in a “safer and unique, supportive environment,” Batwara said.

The initiative to create the Island County youth court was inspired by Batwara’s internship experience in 2024 interning for attorneys Craig Platt and Mimi Buescher at Platt, Thompson and Buescher Attorney at Law in Coupeville. While on Whidbey, she noticed a lack of youth opportunities. Batwara was already a member of the King County Traffic Youth Court and was inspired to start one in Island County, a process that has proven more difficult than she anticipated.

After speaking with court staff, state representatives, senators, attorneys, juvenile court administration and nonprofits, she has realized that funding remains a challenge.

“I applied for lots of grants and I’ve gotten one so far, but apart from that, I’ve been continuously applying, trying to get with nonprofits and other youth-led organizations just for partnerships,” Batwara said.

Batwara was also faced with student privacy concerns among Whidbey’s small communities.

To solve this, Batwara’s proposal maintains that respondent’s names are initially kept anonymous while the youth court board members decide on their requirement. Weeks later, the respondent is invited to a court hearing to discuss what the board decided.

She also suggested a hypothetical case model, which would allow the students to take on fake cases before moving on to real ones.

Attorneys Platt and Buescher both support the proposal.

Platt said he believes that youth court will allow students to learn directly about what it is like to participate in the justice system. Working with busy attorneys and bureaucrats can be an uphill battle, he said, as they all have claims to have “better” things to do.

“It took a ton of dedication and perseverance on her part,” Platt wrote of Batwara. “The old adage, ‘If at first you don’t succeed try, try again’ applies here in spades.”

State Rep. Clyde Shavers has also been an advocate for Batwara’s idea.

“I look forward to connecting Aanchal and the community with resources, leaders and networks that can guide efforts,” Shavers told the News-Times in an email.

The Instagram account Batwara created has gained over 100 followers and received 45 completed interest forms.

Batwara is seeking more support so she can start the first youth court on Whidbey.

“It’s a really hefty process,” Batwara said. “But I’m really determined to make this work.”

Fill out an interest form on the Instagram @islandcounty_yc. For more information about Island County Youth Court, email islandcounty.youthcourt@gmail.com.