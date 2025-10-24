State Ferries announces timeline for planned route cancellations next year

Nine weekdays of midday sailing cancellations are likely to occur in January and February.

Riders of the Mukilteo-Clinton ferry route will want to plan ahead for a series of cancellations early next year.

This week, Washington State Ferries announced a rough timeline for construction work affecting the route. The Mukilteo terminal’s west wing wall, an in-water structure that helps stop the boats, will be repaired and repositioned after being damaged in 2022 from a rough landing.

Because the Mukilteo terminal has only one slip, ferries can’t run while the repairs are being made. A crane will be moved into the slip to drive piles deeper into the sea floor. Weather could change this schedule as good visibility is needed because work must stop if a protected marine mammal is spotted.

Nine weekdays of midday sailing cancellations are likely to occur during the first two full weeks of January and February. The last morning sailings will be the 8:30 a.m. out of Clinton and the 9 a.m. out of Mukilteo. Service will resume with the 1 p.m. Clinton departure and 1:30 p.m. Mukilteo departure.

In addition, on the night prior to those nine weekdays, the route’s final roundtrip will be canceled to allow crews to set up for the next day’s work. This will mean the final sailings will be the 11:30 p.m. Clinton departure and the 12:15 a.m. Mukilteo departure, which will be 10 minutes later than the normal 12:05 a.m. departure.

State Ferries is currently finalizing the construction schedule with the contractor and plans to share the exact nine days soon with the public. All work must be completed by Feb. 13, 2026.