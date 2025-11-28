State, city may change some speed limits

City staff and state transportation officials are re-evaluating speed limits along Highway 20 as traffic patterns evolve on both the north and south ends of Oak Harbor.

Earlier this year, the city asked the Washington State Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit recommendation on Highway 20 near West Fakkema Road.

In a city council meeting Tuesday, City Engineer Alex Warner presented updates on several analyses being conducted by the Washington State Department of Transportation within the city.

Based on its investigations, response to citizen concerns and collisions on the south end of the highway, WSDOT proposes reducing the speed from 40 mph to 30 mph between Barlow Street and Swantown Avenue. Just south of the intersection with Swantown Avenue, the proposed speed will shift up to 35 mph and remain that way going south.

Warner explained that the proposed adjustments would create a smoother transition to lower speeds as vehicles enter urban areas from the south end of Oak Harbor. Under current conditions, drivers encounter a dramatic drop from 50 mph to 40 mph at Eagle Vista and do not reach 30 mph until approaching Barlow Road.

Additionally, the city asked WSDOT to lower the speed reduction in the area of the new roundabout on Highway 20 at the intersection of West Fakkema Road in the north end of the city. Warner requested a new traffic analysis to determine the most appropriate speed limit based on updated conditions.

During an earlier design process, state engineers recommended lowering the speed limit from 50 mph to 45 mph.

Based on recent rear-end collisions linked to drivers slowing suddenly at that roundabout, Councilmember Jim Woessner reiterated that a 40 mph limit may reflect a better speed limit protocol approaching the roundabout than the proposed 45 mph.

“We drive that every single day,” he said. “When you change speed limits three times in a matter of a mile, a mile and a half, it gets a little confusing, and it gets hard to enforce. “

Joshua Shippy, a WSDOT traffic engineer, acknowledged these concerns at the council meeting and noted that any final decision will be based on the state’s updated traffic study.

Outside of city limits, WSDOT is also looking at decreasing the 50 mile per hour zone south of Libbey Road to 45 mph after some crashes and fatalities prompted a new analysis, according to Shippy.

Warner noted that the state secretary of transportation has the sole authority to control speed-limit decisions on state highways – even within city limits. Even so, the state continues to collaborate with the city to come to a conclusion based on the analysis.

Once WSDOT completes the new analysis for the north end of Oak Harbor, the city will consolidate all recommended adjustments to city roads into a single ordinance, said Warner. He estimates that the speed-limit update will likely return to council in early 2026.

When new speed limits are implemented, the city typically provides a grace period before enforcing strict violations, explained Police Chief Tony Slowik.

The city will deploy radar trailers that will have public messaging to help drivers adjust, he added, ensuring actual enforcement begins only after thorough public notification.