Spate of fires hit South Whidbey this week

Units reported to Second Street in downtown Langley for a structure fire in a building.

It’s been a busy week for South Whidbey Fire/EMS, with personnel responding to blazing cars, flames in downtown Langley and a driftwood shelter that caught on fire, according to Assistant Chief Joseph Dilley.

Firefighters were on scene late Sunday morning for a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Honeymoon Bay Road and Spinnaker Drive in Freeland. A vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but luckily, no one in the cars were injured.

Wednesday evening, five units reported to Second Street in downtown Langley for a structure fire in a building with a business on the first floor and an apartment above.

“Mostly, believe it or not, it was just smoke and heat,” Dilley said. “There wasn’t a lot of fire damage considering it was a structure fire.”

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the living space on the second level, nor to the nearby Animal Hospital by the Sea. Crews were on scene for about two and a half hours to clean up.

Dilley said Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser successfully knocked down most of the blaze using a fire extinguisher in his car and another from the nearby Braeburn Restaurant. No injuries were reported.

The exact cause is unknown, though Dilley said electronics were involved. Some of the room’s contents were lost to the blaze.

Then on Thursday morning, firefighters were alerted to a shelter made of driftwood on Double Bluff Beach that had caught on fire, but it was only a minor incident compared to the other two.