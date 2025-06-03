Sex offenders nabbed on Whidbey

County law enforcement nabbed two different accused sex offenders who were wanted in other states.

In the last week, law enforcement in Island County nabbed two different accused sex offenders who were wanted in other states, according to court documents.

Casey D. Burr, a 58-year-old man, appeared in Island County Superior Court on May 30. Court documents describe him as a resident of Hastie Lake Road near Oak Harbor. Burr fled from justice and was wanted on a warrant after being charged in Arapahoe County in Colorado with two counts of internet sex exploitation of a minor.

Island County Superior Court Judge Christon Skinner ordered that he be held on $1 million bail.

Burr appeared in court again on June 2. After he signed a waiver of extradition, Judge Carolyn Cliff ordered that he be held without bail.

On May 28, Florida resident Daryl J. Penney appeared in court. He had been convicted in Polk County of lewd molestation and violated probation, according to court documents.

The following day, Penney appeared in court again, this time with an attorney. The deputy prosecutor recommended an extradition hold with bail set at $5,000, but Skinner released him on his personal recognizance. Under the release conditions, Penney cannot associate or communicate with any minors and shall reside in Burien.