Reservist in hot water after flying drone at base

A drone intruded at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on Tuesday but did not present any threat.

“Defense systems” on the base deployed “countermeasures” to render the small, commercial quadcopter “inoperable” once it became airborne, according to Public Affairs Officer Mike Welding.

A reservist violated base regulations when, on temporary duty with his unit conducting training around 1 p.m., he deployed a personal drone at Ault Field. His superiors were unaware of his actions.

Unauthorized drone deployment is prohibited on the base. To obtain authorization, drone operators must secure the approval of “the commanding officer (and) a regional coordinator at Navy Region Northwest,” then alert the Federal Aviation Administration, Welding explained.

How exactly the base dealt with the drone will not be disclosed. As a matter of policy, Welding explained the base does not “discuss specific details related to security procedures or capabilities.”

Base security forces and Explosive Ordinance Disposal confirmed the drone did not carry explosives or present any other type of threat after securing the scene of the intrusion area. Base security identified and apprehended the suspect, and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service interviewed him.

The suspect was released to his unit. Any consequences dealt to the individual, Welding said, “will be handled by his command.”

There were no injuries. The drone intrusion occurred during an unrelated, regularly scheduled anti-terrorism exercise which ran from Jan. 26 to Feb. 6.