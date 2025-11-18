Rep. Larsen casts a vote in the Epstein files legislation

He pointed out that Trump supported releasing the files, changed his mind and changed his mind again

A congressman who represents the district that includes Whidbey Island joined all but one member of the House of Representatives to vote in favor of releasing the infamous Epstein files.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, pointed out in an interview Monday that President Donald Trump initially supported releasing the files about the dead sex offender, then changed his mind and then changed his mind again.

“I agree with the president’s third inclination to release the files,” he said.

Larsen has voted on many historic bills during his 25 years in Congress. Most recently, he voted against the resolution to end the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history because of his concerns that the Republican legislation will drive up health care costs.

“This resolution to the government shutdown allows health care costs to skyrocket for 26,000 people I represent and rips health care away from 8,000 people I represent,” he said in a press release.

Yet the vote on the Epstein files, namely the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is an unusually specific, pedophile-related piece of legislation. In September, Larsen signed a bipartisan discharge petition calling for the immediate release of all federal documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who purportedly hanged himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Since coming into office in January, Trump has opposed efforts to release files from the federal investigation into the conduct of Epstein, a convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker who is believed to have abused more than 200 women and girls. Documents released earlier, as well as widely distributed photos, suggest that Trump may have been friendly with Epstein, although he claimed the sex offender was only friends with Democrats.

Trump doesn’t have to rely on Congress to release the files but could do so himself, according to the New York Times.

Still, Larsen said he hasn’t read any of the tens of thousands of pages of the files because he’s busy doing the business of government. As the lead Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, aviation is obviously a priority right now, especially after the shutdown led to widespread flight cancelations.

In addition, Larsen, who has hosted more than 70 forums over the years with veterans in his district, recently released a report, “Listening to Veterans in Northwest Washington.” Based on Larsen’s conversation with stakeholders, the report outlines veterans’ top concerns. He said veterans told him that they want to continue to have access to health care through the VA, while the administration is pushing for an increase in “community care” for veterans.

“The capacity in the private sector isn’t able to absorb a large number of veterans,” he said.