Port of South Whidbey resumes rezoning request

The Port of South Whidbey’s request for a zoning change to the fairgrounds overlay area is back on.

During a special meeting this week, port commissioners agreed to ask the city of Langley’s planning department to resume investigating the possibility of a zoning change. Nearly a year ago, the port decided to pause its application as it sought to resolve a boundary line issue regarding the location of aging concession stands.

It’s now believed that a portion of the food booths are on city property, rather than school district property. As part of the discussion on Monday, port commissioners spoke about asking city staff to pinpoint where exactly water and sewer lines are located, since this could affect the project’s progress.

For the past few years, the port has been trying to assess the feasibility of building workforce housing on top of new concession stands and potentially on the lands of other public entities. But the issue has been complicated by a lack of support, especially from the South Whidbey School District.

Housing is currently not an allowed use of the fairgrounds, which is why port officials have been interested in pursuing a zoning change.

Executive Director Angi Mozer said Monday she is still waiting to hear back from the city about the location of the utility lines.

Commissioner Curt Gordon highlighted the importance of identifying where the infrastructure is, pointing out that some of it might even be on nearby school district property, though officials have not responded to a recent request for information.

Commissioner Greg Easton suggested looking at alternative locations on the fairgrounds for workforce housing.