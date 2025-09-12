Port of South Whidbey picks next executive director

After a few months of uncertainty, the Port of South Whidbey has a new executive director.

Over the summer, the port district relied on a combination of interim executive directors and a consultant to conduct day-to-day business. Most recently, Rich Huebner served as the temporary director while the search for a more permanent leader was ongoing. Angi Mozer, the port’s former executive director, left her position at the end of June.

During a meeting Tuesday, the port’s board of commissioners unanimously voted to select Jim Pivarnik as the next executive director. Pivarnik formerly served as the executive director for the Port Townsend and Kingston port districts and had been working as a consultant for the Port of South Whidbey since July.

Following an executive session at the beginning of the meeting, Commissioner Curt Gordon led the discussion on the top position. As Gordon explained, it turns out that Pivarnik is going to be available not only more often, but for a longer period of time than expected when negotiations first began a couple of months ago.

“And in an effort to get the port in good condition for another executive director down the line, Jim has made himself available for an open-ended contract to be our current executive director for as long as it takes,” Gordon said.

Commissioner Greg Easton said he was pleased to hear that Pivarnik is available for the role.

“I really appreciate having somebody with his experience in the port industry, his contacts, and his familiarity with a port of this size,” Easton said.

Commissioner Jack Ng agreed and said he was excited to have Pivarnik help the Port of South Whidbey. He noted his good reputation with the Washington Public Ports Association.

The salary range listed in the original job description is $80,000 to $105,000 per year. Pivarnik said that although port directors normally make a little more, he considers the area to be his “home neighborhood” and expressed an affinity for Whidbey Island. He agreed to work within the financial barriers of the district.

The commissioners voted to enter into an open-ended contract with Pivarnik, paying him an annual salary of $105,000.

Pivarnik reported that he has been busy touring the port’s facilities and meeting people over the past few days.

“I want to listen to constituents, I want to listen to employees, I want to listen to, obviously, commissioners,” he said. “I think that will allow us to be all on the same page and make better decisions.”