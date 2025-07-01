Port-a-potty destroyed in arson

An arsonist destroyed a portable restroom in Oak Harbor’s Volunteer Park on Saturday.

The heat of the fire largely melted the port-a-potty at the skate park, which is located on Southeast Jerome Street.

Oak Harbor Fire Chief Travis Anderson confirmed that there was nothing in the portable toilet that could have caused the ignition, so someone had to have brought the ignition source inside.

The Oak Harbor Police were dispatched at 5:45 p.m. No arrest was made, but the case is still open and ongoing. Capt. Kevin Barton said they are currently reviewing all information, including watching security footage and conducting necessary interviews. The incident is not common, he acknowledged.

The port-a-potty that was destroyed by the fire is privately owned by Diamond Site Services.

The city of Oak Harbor released a statement about the incident on its Facebook Monday.

“We are heartbroken to report arson on a portable restroom at Volunteer Park. This is one of the worst cases of arson we’ve seen, and our staff is already working to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process, but the consequences of these actions go beyond just physical damage,” the statement read. “Our community deserves better, and damages like this take valuable resources from it, so we are asking you to please call 911 immediately if you see something suspicious or witness any criminal activity.”

While arson is unusual in Oak Harbor, a serial bathroom arsonist targeted restrooms and portable toilets on Central Whidbey in 2023. Ryan Parish was charged with seven counts of arson in the second degree, but ended up pleading guilty to three counts under a plea bargain. He was sentenced to two years in prison.