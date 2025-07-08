Polluted streams an ongoing issue on Whidbey

The quality of surface water sources sampled on Whidbey Island continues to decline, according to a recent study by Island County Public Health.

Surface water quality is assessed by two standards. The first considers how water quality will affect salmonid spawning, rearing and migration, which is determined by measuring temperature, oxygen levels, pH and turbidity. The other is primary contact recreation, which is the level of E. Coli present. Samples have been collected in multiple areas since 2006. Half of the streams tested in 2023 were polluted or in otherwise poor health.

Of the 25 sites tested in 2024 on Whidbey and Camano islands, 14 failed both parts of the water quality standard (poor condition) and four met one part (moderate condition). Seven are in good condition, meaning they met the water quality standard.

Out of the more than 200 streams in the county, the ones chosen for testing represent a range of land uses and ecological functions and seem to have the greatest potential for pollution. As Public Health Director Shawn Morris told county commissioners during a workshop meeting last month, this does not reflect all streams in the county.

As natural resources specialists explained during the meeting, sites are prioritized higher if there’s recent development, a swimming program or salmon habitat, among other things.

On North Whidbey, Ebey’s Landing, Race Lagoon Creek, Ala Spit and North Strawberry Point are among the sites that scored poorly. On South Whidbey, Maxwelton Creek and East Freeland Park sites also ranked poorly.

The report notes that the downward trend could have been influenced by many factors, such as increased development, reduced rainfall, higher temperatures and failing septic systems. Maxwelton Creek, where South Whidbey Elementary School children annually release salmon, has been marked as poor water quality for the past four years. One in four samples, or 25%, exceeded the minimum amount of E. Coli allowed.

It’s not all bad news, though. Scatchet and Glendale creeks, for example, tested “good” in 2024, a big improvement over testing “poor” in 2023. A countywide program to identify pollution and correct it is focusing on watersheds in Holmes Harbor and Maxwelton over the next few years, with the goal of opening 10 acres of shellfish harvesting beds that have previously been closed due to pollution. And a future initiative that’s part of a long-term approach to stream health involves studying the diversity and number of insects in the water.

Natural resources specialists are investigating fecal pollution due to possible septic system failures on both islands, working to educate property owners and community members on the issue. Morris noted that the septic inspection rebate program has been a big success.