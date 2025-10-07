Police warn of ‘AI Homeless Man Prank’ at school, reassure that it’s a hoax

There were no incidents or safety concerns involving the homeless population at any school campus

Oak Harbor High School students created a stir Monday morning by posting online an artificially generated image of a homeless man at the school campus.

The Oak Harbor Police Department immediately issued a press release stating that officers were aware of the hoax and that it was false.

“There have been no incidents or safety concerns involving the homeless population at any Oak Harbor School District Campus,” the press release states.

The police reported that the event appeared to be related to the “AI Homeless Man Prank,” which is a viral online stunt in which a prankster takes a real-world image — like a doorstep or a living room couch — and adds an AI-generated image of a down-and-out man. Typically, the prankster posts the image or sends the photo to a parent, claiming they they allowed the person inside the home.

In fact, TikTok has tutorials to help people create the AI Homeless Man Prank. Media and police across the nation and in other countries have warned about the potential dangers of the hoax.

In the Oak Harbor case, students used AI to create an image of a man at the school and posted it on social media. The press release states that it circulated among parents and community members, creating concern among people who didn’t realize it was a joke.

Deputy Chief Kevin Barton with the Oak Harbor Police said the school resource officer was alerted to the post from a complaint and quickly took action to investigate and allay fears. He said the students responsible were identified and the school officials are addressing the issue.

Sarah Foy, spokesperson for the school district, said the quick response of the school resource officer and the police department meant that officials were able to immediately respond and squash any potential rumors. As a result, the prank did not interrupt operations.

“The Oak Harbor Police Department encourages families to speak with their children about the responsible use of technology and the potential consequences of spreading false information online,” the press release states. “AI tools can create highly convincing images, and misinformation can spread quickly, causing unnecessary fear or diverting public safety resources.”

Barton said he is unaware of the department previously responding to and dealing with AI-generated content. Likewise, Detective Ed Wallace with the Island County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have not had any AI-related cases “yet.”

The AI Homeless Man Prank is not the first TikTok trend to cause problems. A few yeas ago, the “devious licks” trend encouraged students to vandalize bathrooms. Other unwise pranks have involved eating Tide Pods, short-circuiting Chromebooks, putting pennies into outlets, taking over-the-counter drugs and eating certain foods in excess.