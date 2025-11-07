Peterson, Marrow likely winners in council races

Oak Harbor voters made their choices clear in what appears to be a nail-biter-free election.

As of Thursday night, the Island County Elections Office counted 24,132 ballots, with an estimated 1,600 ballots left to count in the Nov. 4 general election. The next count occurred after press time.

In races for seats on the Oak Harbor City Council and one for the Coupeville Town Council, three candidates have sizable leads over their opponents.

James Marrow, who was running after being appointed, received 1,571 ballots cast in his favor, which is nearly 58%. Brit Kraner has 1,140 votes, which is 42%.

Kraner closed the gap by 3% from the count Tuesday night.

In the other race, Sandi Peterson is far ahead of Andy Plumlee for the seat currently held by Councilmember Jim Woessner. Peterson earned 2,070 votes, or about 76% of ballots cast. Plumlee has 650 votes, or about 24%.

Plumlee gained one percentage point since the initial count.

Peterson said she was thankful and humbled by all the support.

“I think my message of common sense and fiscal responsibility resonated with the voters,” she said.

Bryan Stucky and Barbara Armes, two incumbent members of the Oak Harbor City Council, ran unopposed.

In a Coupeville Town Council race, Kristo Allred has 456 votes, or 70%, while Brandon Roos has 196 ballots cast in his favor, which is 30%. Evan Henrich ran unopposed.

It appears that Linda Gipson’s late write-in candidacy for a seat on the WhidbeyHealth Hospital Board was not successful. Mark Borden received 5,813 votes, or 79%, which Juliann Althoff — who withdrew from the race — still managed to receive 1,532 votes, or nearly 21%.

The Elections Office reported that 3,640 unresolved write-in votes were counted in the race, but they won’t be assigned to a specific candidate unless there are enough to change the results of the race.

Borden, a former ER doctor, thanked the community for the support.

“I realize that there is work ahead and am prepared to do what it takes,” he said.

In another hospital board race, James Canby is leading with 10,742 votes, or about 76%, while Christina LeClaire has 3,340 votes, or nearly 24%.

The closest race is between Dennis Rochier and Kirk Gasper, two doctors who are running for a seat on the hospital board. Gasper has 8,185 votes, or about 53%, while Rochier has 7,127, or nearly 47%.

In arguably the most hotly contested race on the island, the incumbent member of the South Whidbey School Board is well ahead of her challenger. Ann Johnson has 4,801 ballots cast in her favor, which is about 65% of the vote, while Gwendy Gabelein has 2,576 votes, or about 35%.

Andrea Downs, Johnson’s fellow school board member, ran uncontested for her seat. In Langley, Thomas Gill, Dominique Emerson and Savannah Erickson all ran unopposed for positions on the city council.

School board candidates ran unopposed in Oak Harbor and Coupeville. Nicole Tesch and Sharon Jensen will continue on the Oak Harbor Public Schools Board. Nancy Conard, Bryan Sherman and Morgan White will remain on the Coupeville School Board.

In one of the races for a seat on the North Whidbey Fire and Rescue board, Robert Miller has nearly 64% while Matthew Nienhuis has just over 36% of the vote. In the other race, Marv Koorn has about 61% while Ryan McCarthy has 39%.

In the race for a seat on the Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue board, Larry Goff has 68% while Christopher Chan has nearly 32%.