Parking fees to increase at Humphrey Road lot

Parking at one of the commuter lots in Clinton before boarding the ferry just got a little pricier.

Rates are increasing for the Humphrey Road parking lot, which is owned and operated by the Port of South Whidbey. During a meeting this week, the port’s board of commissioners agreed with a recommendation from Executive Director Jim Pivarnik creating a new rate structure.

Under the new two-tier rate schedule, parking in the lot will cost $5 for the first 12 hours and $10 for 24 hours. The quarterly pass will be $200. The changes take effect Feb. 1.

Previously, daily parking rates were $2 for the first four hours, $3 for four to eight hours, $4 for eight to 12 hours, and $5 for 12 to 24 hours. Parking for more than 24 hours was $5 per day, and a quarterly parking permit covering three months cost $150. The lot is located above the ferry terminal with 109 permit slots and 100 daily slots.

Pivarnik said the smaller increments of time don’t make sense because the port doesn’t have enough staff coverage to check on hourly users. He pointed out that even with the increase, the rates are considerably lower than the other commuter lot down below, a sentiment which the port commissioners agreed with. Commissioner Greg Easton said he never tries to park at the other lot closer to the ferry because he assumes it will be more expensive or the lot will be too full.

Pivarnik’s goal is to eventually implement credit card payments for the lot using a booking software platform like RoverPass. Currently, only cash and check payments are accepted.

Commissioner Curt Gordon said the increases seem to target people who are parking a little longer, to which Pivarnik responded that the port’s “bread and butter” is the quarterly passes.

Last month, the commissioners approved a 10% increase in rates for tenants at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, which went into effect Jan. 1.