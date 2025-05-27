Park foundation makes up for AmeriCorps cuts

The government is no longer going to fund the park’s two interpretive staff positions.

By LUISA LOI

Special to the News-Times

Since the federal government announced in April that it terminated its AmeriCorps grant programs, many nonprofits like the Deception Pass Foundation have been faced with tough financial decisions.

Contrary to what members had been reassured of, the foundation (which provides financial and volunteer support to Deception Pass State Park) suddenly learned that it had been caught in the fire: The government was no longer going to fund the park’s two interpretive staff positions, nor the beloved American Roots Concert Series, President Terica Ginther told the News-Times.

The interpretive staff was supported by the Washington Service Corps, an AmeriCorps program established in 1983 that has now lost federal grant funding. A coalition of states, including Washington, is currently suing the federal government, arguing that the dismantlement of AmeriCorps and cutting its programs are illegal.

On May 5, the foundation announced it was stepping up to fund the two positions and the concert series, according to a press release from the foundation.

With the Washington Service Corps money terminated, the approximately $20,000 that the foundation had spent to get the yearly interpretive program started again last fall were no longer going to be reimbursed despite receiving approval, Ginther said.

On top of the lost $20,000, the nonprofit had to take an additional $20,000 from its savings in order to bring the interpreters on as seasonal staff and continue funding their work through the busy spring and summer seasons, ensuring that their months of preparation in the fall and winter wouldn’t go to waste.

The two interpreters, Jaidan Suber and Akiko Nakagawa, were supposed to work from fall to the end of summer. When they learned of the cuts, they recalled feeling anxious about their jobs, not knowing if their term of service was going to end earlier than planned.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Suber said.

The interpreters work about 38 hours per week, educating visitors and students about the park’s flora and fauna, history and cultural resources. The goal is to make people care enough about the park that they feel motivated to protect it, Nakagawa said.

Additionally, Suber said, they are currently working on developing programs for the summer.

Despite the loss of grant funding and a state budget shortfall, Ginther believes the need for the interpretive program will only continue to grow.

“If we don’t continue to grow the interpretive program, then a lot of the magical things that happen at Deception Pass State Park don’t get to happen anymore,” she said.

The American Roots Summer Series, which this year will be in its 19th edition, is an event offered to the public for free and that draws crowds of approximately 400 people every summer, representing a cultural asset to the park as well as an economic driver for the local community, Ginther said.

The event was funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. Since the money had been approved, Ginther said the foundation had already been planning the concert by the time the funds were canceled.

This meant the foundation had to spend an additional $7,000 out of pocket, she said.

Ginther said dipping into the foundation’s savings is not a good long-term solution, estimating that the nonprofit has only enough money to do this one more time before going bankrupt.

Moving forward, the foundation has to rely entirely on donations and proceeds from the Foundation’s Lake Store, where 100% of sales support park programs, infrastructure and educational outreach, as stated in the press release.

Alternatively, Ginther said, the foundation could look into developing another program with the help of a different partner.

She pointed out that if the foundation was the party failing to fulfill its responsibilities as outlined in the agreements, it would be the one to get in trouble.

“I feel really disappointed… It feels like our community is the only one experiencing consequences from this decision, and it’s sad,” she said, referring to all of the nonprofits that rely on AmeriCorps.

To donate or learn more, visit deceptionpassfoundation.org.

For the past six years, the South Whidbey School District’s farm program has relied heavily on the help provided by AmeriCorps members. The cuts affect two current positions held by members, who will serve through the end of the school year thanks to funding from Whidbey Island Nourishes. Beyond that, the future is uncertain.