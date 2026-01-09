P-8 from Whidbey tracked near Mexico

Media outlets in the U.S. and abroad reported this week that a P-8 Poseidon flew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to the Mexican coast, where the “spy jet” circled near Tijuana before returning to base.

Several flight tracking websites showed the P-8’s long journey, which came just days after President Donald Trump issued a warning to Mexico over drug trafficking and suggested a military action similar to the one carried out in Venezuala, according to the Daily Mail.

Online flight trackers showed EA-18G Growlers from NAS Whidbey circling near Venezuela in the week before the U.S. launched a military attack and captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on Jan. 3.

MSN and other new organizations report that Tijuana has long been troubled by cartel-related crime and is considered a corridor for drug smuggling into the U.S. Trump criticized the Mexican government for not doing enough to confront the drug cartels.

According to the Navy, the P-8 is a modified Boeing 737 that replaced the P-3C and has a range of 1,200 nautical miles. The aircraft has next-generation sensors and is “a multimission maritime patrol aircraft excelling at anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, maritime domain awareness, and search and rescue,” according to Boeing.